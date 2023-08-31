Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Six ships namely, MSC Madeleine, Maersk Pelepas, Maroudio, Sea Hazel, Nymph and Southern Robin scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Fuel oil, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal, respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile four more ships, TRF Kirkenes, Banglar Agragoti, N-Orhan and Lusail carrying Palm oil, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of a containers ship, MSC Madeleine sailed out to sea on Thursday (today) morning, while five more ships, Okyroe, Calypso Gas, Cetus Cachalot, Maersk Pelepas and Southern Robin are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 151,471 tonnes, comprising 104,009 tones imports Cargo and 47,462 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,701 Containers (2,776 TEUs Imports and 1,925 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Sea Hazel, New Liberty, Bochem Pegasus, N-Orhan and Lusail & another ship, Frankfurt Express scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Corn, Chemicals, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gas Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on today.

While another containers ship, SSL Mumbai is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

