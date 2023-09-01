Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Five ships namely, Frankfurt Express, Sea Hazel, New Liberty, N-Orhan and Lusail scheduled to load/offload Containers, Fuel oil, Corn, LPG and LNG, berthed at the Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal, Gas Terminal and Elengy Terminal, respectively on Thursday.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of two ships, Frankfurt Express and Southern Robin sailed out to sea on Friday, while three more ships, Hajj Mohammad, Besiktas-M and N-Orhan are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

The cargo throughput of 141,584 tonnes, comprising 84,508 tones of imports Cargo and 57,076 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,293 Containers (690 TEUs Imports and 1,603 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk carrier Mari Blue and container ship SSL Mumbai carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today Friday, while three more container ships, Anbien Bay, Maersk Phuket and CMA CGM Figaro are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday & another containers ship, MSC Denisse is due to arrive on Sunday.