Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Five ships namely, Frankfurt Express, Sea Hazel, New Liberty, N-Orhan and Lusail scheduled to load/offload Containers, Fuel oil, Corn, LPG and LNG, berthed at the Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal, Gas Terminal and Elengy Terminal, respectively on Thursday.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of two ships, Frankfurt Express and Southern Robin sailed out to sea on Friday, while three more ships, Hajj Mohammad, Besiktas-M and N-Orhan are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

The cargo throughput of 141,584 tonnes, comprising 84,508 tones of imports Cargo and 57,076 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,293 Containers (690 TEUs Imports and 1,603 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk carrier Mari Blue and container ship SSL Mumbai carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today Friday, while three more container ships, Anbien Bay, Maersk Phuket and CMA CGM Figaro are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday & another containers ship, MSC Denisse is due to arrive on Sunday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai LPG Hajj Oil Frankfurt Same Phuket Anchorage Gas Sunday Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

13 seconds ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

3 minutes ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

6 minutes ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

9 minutes ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

1 hour ago
Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

2 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

2 hours ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniK ..

Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniKhel Bannu

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business