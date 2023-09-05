Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, MSC Denise, America and Lisa, carrying Containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal on Monday.

Meanwhile, an oil tanker TTC Vidyut carrying 57,749 tonnes of Gas oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Tuesday morning.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Denise, Lisa and FSM left the port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, America, New Liberty, Marlen and Falcon Royal are expected to sail on the same day.

Cargo throughput of 152,079 tonnes, comprising 100,042 tonnes imports cargo and 52,037 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,266 Containers (1,998 TEUs Imports and 2,268 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, TRF Kirkenes and TTC Vidyut & three more ships, Fuwairit, Maersk Hartford and MSC Lisbon carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 5th September, while two more container ships, MSC Shay and Clemens are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

