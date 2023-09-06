Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Shipping activity was reported at the port where six ships namely, Clemens Schulte, Maersk Hartford, MSC Lisbon, TRF Kirkenes, TTC Vidyut, and Fuwairit, carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil, and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Chem Bulldog and Star Crimson are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Clemens Schulte, Erietta, Maersk Hartford, and MSC Lisbon are expected to sail today day Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 166,506 tonnes, comprising 127,592 tones imports Cargo and 38,914 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,530 Containers (3,030 TEUs Imports and 1,500 TEUs export) was handled during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Clemens Schulte and Star Crimson are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday, while two more container ships, EM Astoria and Navios Lapis are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

