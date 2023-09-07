Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Two ships namely, Star Crimson and Ullswater, carrying 59,279 tonnes of Coal and 3,543 tonnes of LPG, berthed at Bulk Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Two ships namely, Star Crimson and Ullswater, carrying 59,279 tonnes of Coal and 3,543 tonnes of LPG, berthed at Bulk Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Zoe Schulte and PVT Elena with Chemicals are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier 'TRF Kirkenes' sailed out to sea on Thursday, while three more ships, Fuwairit, Copenhagen Eagle and TTC Vidyut are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 129,149 tonnes, comprising 105,419 tones imports Cargo and 23,730 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,002 Containers (100 TEUs Imports and 1,002 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Banglar Agragoti, PVT Elena and Express Athens & another Navios Lapis, are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Thursday, while three more container ships, CSL Manhatton, Big Breezy and MSC Tia-II are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.