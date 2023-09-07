Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Two ships namely, Star Crimson and Ullswater, carrying 59,279 tonnes of Coal and 3,543 tonnes of LPG, berthed at Bulk Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Two ships namely, Star Crimson and Ullswater, carrying 59,279 tonnes of Coal and 3,543 tonnes of LPG, berthed at Bulk Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Zoe Schulte and PVT Elena with Chemicals are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier 'TRF Kirkenes' sailed out to sea on Thursday, while three more ships, Fuwairit, Copenhagen Eagle and TTC Vidyut are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 129,149 tonnes, comprising 105,419 tones imports Cargo and 23,730 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,002 Containers (100 TEUs Imports and 1,002 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Banglar Agragoti, PVT Elena and Express Athens & another Navios Lapis, are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Thursday, while three more container ships, CSL Manhatton, Big Breezy and MSC Tia-II are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Athens Kirkenes Same Eagle Anchorage Gas Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note b ..

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note ban

17 minutes ago
 China establishes global mangrove center in Shenzh ..

China establishes global mangrove center in Shenzhen

12 minutes ago
 Havertz 'relaxed' over 'bumpy' Arsenal start

Havertz 'relaxed' over 'bumpy' Arsenal start

12 minutes ago
 Saudi ambassador calls on Health Minister

Saudi ambassador calls on Health Minister

12 minutes ago
 ASEAN summit concludes with "fruitful" outcomes de ..

ASEAN summit concludes with "fruitful" outcomes despite global challenges

12 minutes ago
 8th Sep marked as Navy Day to pay tributes to vali ..

8th Sep marked as Navy Day to pay tributes to valiant sons of soil for bombarded ..

12 minutes ago
Bank of China opens branch in Saudi Arabia

Bank of China opens branch in Saudi Arabia

24 minutes ago
 President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excell ..

President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excellence of UAE President’s Cup ..

50 minutes ago
 India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G2 ..

India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G20: Jaishankar  

50 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of H ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Hellenic Republic at Wahat Al K ..

50 minutes ago
 International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs ..

International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs MoU with Khalifa University at ..

50 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to accompany Trkiye to help s ..

World Bank committed to accompany Trkiye to help stabilize economy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business