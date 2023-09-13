Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Maersk Columbus, Chemroad Rose and Chem Bulldog, carrying Container and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Cap Andreas, MSC Ellen and OM with Containers and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Columbus, Cap Andreas, Lindsaylou and Sea-peak Galicia are expected to sail on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 151,439 tonnes, comprising 90,367 tones imports Cargo and 61,072 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,000 Containers (2,400 TEUs Imports and 600 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two container ships, Cap Andreas and MSC Ellen & another containers ship, Maersk Pelepas are expected to take berth at Container Terminal on Wednesday, 13th September, while another containers ship, MSC Tia is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.