Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Maersk Columbus, Chemroad Rose and Chem Bulldog, carrying Container and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Cap Andreas, MSC Ellen and OM with Containers and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Columbus, Cap Andreas, Lindsaylou and Sea-peak Galicia are expected to sail on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 151,439 tonnes, comprising 90,367 tones imports Cargo and 61,072 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,000 Containers (2,400 TEUs Imports and 600 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two container ships, Cap Andreas and MSC Ellen & another containers ship, Maersk Pelepas are expected to take berth at Container Terminal on Wednesday, 13th September, while another containers ship, MSC Tia is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Columbus Anchorage September Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

57 minutes ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

59 minutes ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

12 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

13 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

13 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business