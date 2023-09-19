Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 12:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Kyparisia, MSC Mundra-VIII, Ulriken and Santa Ace, carrying Containers, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, King Gregory and Unity are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Kyparisia, Mundra and OM left the port on Tuesday.

A cargo volume of 106,534 tonnes, comprising 77,328 tones imports Cargo and 29,206 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,674 Containers (956 TEUs Imports and 1,718 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Unity and Constant-ions & two more ships, Maersk Chicago and MSC Heidi carrying Palm Kernel, Gasoline and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday, while another containers ship, MSC Tia-II is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

