Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Maersk Chicago, MSC Heidi, Unity and Constant-ions, carrying Containers, Palm Kernel and Gasoline, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Sea Bird and Al-Dayyan with Wheat and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, MSC Heidi, Maersk Chicago, Santa Ace, Ulriken and N-Orhan are expected to sail on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 138,401 tonnes, comprising 106,101 tones imports Cargo and 32,300 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,400 Containers (2,500 TEUs Imports and 1,900 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Sea Bird, Starry and Al-Dayyan & two more ships, ECO and MSC Tia-II carrying Wheat, Palm oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Gas Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday, while two more container ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe and EM Astoria are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.