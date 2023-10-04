Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Shipping activity was reported at the port where threeships namely, Maersk Kinloss, MSC Elaine and Zoe Schulte carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Shipping activity was reported at the port where threeships namely, Maersk Kinloss, MSC Elaine and Zoe Schulte carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Ocean Bright, Hyde Park and Mirela carrying Steel Coil, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of themthree ships,MSC Elaine, Maersk Kinloss and Spottailare expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 128,804tonnes, comprising 98,748 tonnes imports cargo and 30,056 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,904 Containers (3,136 TEUs Imports and 1,768 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Sky Blue, Al Soor-II, Mirela and Hyde Park & another shipMSC Jemima carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Containers Terminal respectively on Wednesday, while two more container ships, Seaspan Ganges and Vancouver are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 5th October.

