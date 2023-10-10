Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Three ships namely, Maersk Boston, MSC Silvana and Elena carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Three ships namely, Maersk Boston, MSC Silvana and Elena carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Vilda-X and Limra carrying Containers and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships MSC Silvana and Hung Shan-16 left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Maersk Boston, Al-Thakhira, Elena and Mei Lin Wan are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 127,158 tonnes, comprising 97,051 tonnes imports cargo and 30,107 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,660 Containers (889 TEUs Imports and 1,771 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Vilda-X, TRF Kobe and BBG Forever & another ship Nave Andromeda are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal on Tuesday, while two more ships, MSC Positano and Al Rayyan with Containers and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.