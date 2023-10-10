Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Maersk Boston, MSC Silvana and Elena carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Three ships namely, Maersk Boston, MSC Silvana and Elena carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Vilda-X and Limra carrying Containers and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships MSC Silvana and Hung Shan-16 left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Maersk Boston, Al-Thakhira, Elena and Mei Lin Wan are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 127,158 tonnes, comprising 97,051 tonnes imports cargo and 30,107 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,660 Containers (889 TEUs Imports and 1,771 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Vilda-X, TRF Kobe and BBG Forever & another ship Nave Andromeda are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal on Tuesday, while two more ships, MSC Positano and Al Rayyan with Containers and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Kobe Boston Anchorage Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% i ..

IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% in 2024

5 minutes ago
 EDB supports food security with over AED721mn unde ..

EDB supports food security with over AED721mn under its five-year strategy

5 minutes ago
 IMF forecasts global economic growth to slow in 20 ..

IMF forecasts global economic growth to slow in 2023 and 2024

20 minutes ago
 Asian markets rally on Fed rate hopes, oil eases a ..

Asian markets rally on Fed rate hopes, oil eases after surge

12 minutes ago
 Mexican Ambassador commends UAE&#039;s role in tac ..

Mexican Ambassador commends UAE&#039;s role in tackling climate challenges

50 minutes ago
 PSX announces recipients of the top 25 companies a ..

PSX announces recipients of the top 25 companies awards 2022

12 minutes ago
ADNOC Drilling to distribute increased interim cas ..

ADNOC Drilling to distribute increased interim cash dividend of $358 million

50 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally, oil dips after surge

Stock markets rally, oil dips after surge

12 minutes ago
 ADX welcomes secondary Green Bond listing by Masda ..

ADX welcomes secondary Green Bond listing by Masdar

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan U19 team management announced for home se ..

Pakistan U19 team management announced for home series against Sri Lanka U19

1 hour ago
 FM Jilani arrives Azerbaijan to attend COM- ECO

FM Jilani arrives Azerbaijan to attend COM- ECO

4 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi chairs 1st meeting of Sharjah Res ..

Bodour Al Qasimi chairs 1st meeting of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovati ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business