Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Five ships namely, MSC Jemima, Maersk Kensington, MSC Vilda-X, TRF Kobe and Limra carrying Containers, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Livar Den, Seaway Huron and Al-Rayyan carrying Palm oil, Gas oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of themfour ships,Maersk Kensington, MSC Vilda-X, TRF Kobe and Mei Lin Wan are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 113,650tonnes, comprising 79,310 tonnes imports cargo and 34,340 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,310 Containers (3,290 TEUs Imports and 2,020 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Aurelia, Al-Rayyan and Nav Andromeda & three more ships, MSC Positano, InceKardeniz and BBG Forever are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal on Wednesday, while another containers ship, Express Rome is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

