Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Five ships namely, MSC Positano, Ince Kardeniz, Nav Andromeda, BBG Forever and Al-Rayyan carrying Containers, Wheat, Mogas, Coal and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile another containers ship, Express Rome also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on today morning.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships, MSC Jemima and MSC Positano left the port on today morning, while another edible oil carrier TRF Kobe expected to sail on today first half.

A cargo volume of 158,291tonnes, comprising 141,189 tonnes imports cargo and 17,102 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,635 Containers (1,629 TEUs Imports and 1,006 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Express Rome and Aurelia & another ship, Ginga Saker are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Thursday, 12th October, while three more container ships, SSL Mumbai, Myny and Clemens Schulte are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

