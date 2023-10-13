Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Three ships namely, Express Rome, Aurelia and Ginga Saker carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Clemens Schulte and Sea Affluence also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on same day.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Express Rome, Al-Rayyan, Zoe Schulte, Nav Andromeda and BBG Forever left the port on today morning, while another containers ship Clemens Schulte is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 115,048tonnes, comprising 101,567 tonnes imports cargo and 13,481 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,017 Containers (1,224 TEUs Imports and 793 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Seaways Huron, Sea Affluence and Clemens & two more ships, Myny and SLL Mumbai carrying Mogas, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Friday, while three more container ships, Maersk Chespeake, Anil Gippsland and X-Press Salween are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Sunday, while another containers ship ‘MSC Gina’ is due to arrive on Sunday.

APP/as/