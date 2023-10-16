Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 05:47 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The movements of ships was reported at the port where five ships namely, MSC Gina, Maersk Chesapeak, Hafnia Prestige, Jal Kalpavriksh and Horin Trader carrying Containers, Gas oil, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Onyx-1, Gambella, Xin An Ping and Al-Zubarahscheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, LNG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, Maersk Chesapeak left the port on today morning, while two more ships, MSC Gina and Livarden are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 116,892 tonnes, comprising 79,628 tonnes imports cargo and 37,264 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,324 Containers (134 TEUs Imports and 2,192 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Gambella, Chem Harvest, Xin An Ping, Al-Zubarah and Onyx-1 & two more ships, Kyparissia and MSC Shanghai-V scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal, LNG and Containers areexpected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday,while four more ships, MSC Elaine, MSC Maria Elena, Maersk Sentosa and Al-Deebel carrying Container and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Sunday 17th October, 2023.

