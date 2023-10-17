Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The movements of ships was reported at the port where sixships namely, Onyx-1, Kyparissia, MSC Shangai-V, Gambella, Al-Zubarah and Xin An Ping scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement,LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Sentosa, XT Dolphin and Sea Treasure carrying Containers, Palm oil and Fuel also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ship,MSC Shangai-V, Onyx-1, Horin Trader, Livarden and Hafnia Prestige left the port during the report period, while three more ships, Kyparissia, Jal Kalpavriksh and Limraare expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 203,938 tonnes, comprising 149,244 tonnes imports cargo and 54,694 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,141 Containers (1,098 TEUs Imports and 2,043 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Chem Harvest, Sea Treasure andMaersk Sentosa& two more ships, MSC Maria Elena and Al-Deebal Carrying Palm oil, Furnace oil, Containers and LNG areexpected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, QICT, and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday,while three more Container ships, Cap Andreas, MSC Vilda-X and Maersk Jabalare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

