Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The movements of ships was reported at the port where fiveships namely, Maersk Santosa, MSC Maria Elena, Sea Treasure, Chem Harvest and Al-Deebal scheduled to load/offload Containers, Furnace oil,Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Neutron Gas carrier ‘Al-Zubarah’left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Maersk Santosa, MSC Maria Elena, Cap Andreas and Xin An Ping are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 193,448 tonnes, comprising 131,346 tonnes imports cargo and 62,102 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,066 Containers (3,477 TEUs Imports and 1,589 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Chem Harvest, Sea Treasure andMaersk Sentosa& two more ships, MSC Maria Elena and Al-Deebal Carrying Palm oil, Furnace oil, Containers and LNG areexpected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Wednesday,while two more Container ships, Navios Constellation and Navios Lapis are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

APP/msq