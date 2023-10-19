Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 12:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Two ships namely, Maersk Jabal and Cap Andreas, carrying Containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, MSC Jemima, Ardmore Chippewa, Asia Inspire, Nord Adriatic, Abram Schulte and Kanha carrying Containers, Palm oil, Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on same day.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Sentosa, Cap Andreas, Al-Deebal, Gambella and African Parrotleft the port on during the report period, while four more ships, Sea Treasure, Xin An Ping, Chem Harvest and Maersk Jabal are expected to sail on Thursday.

A cargo volume of 110,622 tonnes, comprising 52,187 tonnes imports cargo and 58,435 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,492 Containers (327 TEUs Imports and 1,165 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Golden ID, XT Dolphin, Nord Adriatic, Corona and MSC Jemima & two more ships, Navios Constellation and Sea Power scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal, Containers and Grain are expected to take berths at MW, PIBT, LCT, QICT and FAP respectively on Thursday, Novios Lapis, Big Breezy, RDO Concord and Serene Amelia carrying containers and Coal are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

