Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Five ships namely, Maersk Jabal, Navios Constellation, XT Dolphin, Golden ID and Nord Adriatic carrying Containers, Palm oil, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Sea Power and Nakhal Siver with wheat and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Xin An Ping and Sea Treasure left the port on Friday morning, while three more ships, Navios Constellation, MSC Jemima and Chem Harvestare expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 94,754tonnes, comprising 54,730 tonnes imports cargo and 40,024 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,395 Containers (1,645 TEUs Imports and 1,750 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Abram Schulte, Sea Power, Corona and Kanha & two more ships, N Orhan and Navios Lapis carrying Containers, Coal, Wheat, Palm oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, FAP, LCT, EVTL, SSGC and QICT respectively on Friday and gas carrier ‘Milha Ras Laffan’ &containers vessel ‘Taydo Star’ are due to arrive on Saturday.

APP/as/