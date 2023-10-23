Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Two ships namely, MSC Positano and Woohyun Sky, Scheduled to load/offload Containers and Riceberthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminalrespectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Discovery, Al-Danah, Mega-1, Sc-Pigasus and Aliki Force carrying Wheat, Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Positano, Meratus Jayakarta and Milaha Raslaffanleft the port on today morning.

A cargo volume of 117,276 tonnes, comprising 77,156 tonnes imports cargo and 40,120 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,618 Containers (258 TEUs Imports and 2,300 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Taydo Star and Aliki Force & two more ships, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Mumbai-VIII scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday, while three more ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Yukta-X and Maersk Detroit carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/as/