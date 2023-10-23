Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Two ships namely, MSC Positano and Woohyun Sky, Scheduled to load/offload Containers and Riceberthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminalrespectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Discovery, Al-Danah, Mega-1, Sc-Pigasus and Aliki Force carrying Wheat, Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Positano, Meratus Jayakarta and Milaha Raslaffanleft the port on today morning.

A cargo volume of 117,276 tonnes, comprising 77,156 tonnes imports cargo and 40,120 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,618 Containers (258 TEUs Imports and 2,300 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Taydo Star and Aliki Force & two more ships, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Mumbai-VIII scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday, while three more ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Yukta-X and Maersk Detroit carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Detroit Anchorage Sunday Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology concludes CLOUDIX F ..

National Centre of Meteorology concludes CLOUDIX Field Campaign

27 minutes ago
 EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense & ..

EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense &amp; Security 2023 in Bangkok

42 minutes ago
 Hamas says more than 5,000 killed in Israeli strik ..

Hamas says more than 5,000 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

10 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches priority services to boost customer ..

MoHRE launches priority services to boost customer satisfaction

42 minutes ago
 Punjab's Healthcare Leap: PITB's HMIS Serves 8.7 M ..

Punjab's Healthcare Leap: PITB's HMIS Serves 8.7 Million Patients, Enhancing Acc ..

45 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 33 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 33 paisa against Dollar

8 minutes ago
Equities drop as traders keep wary eye on Middle E ..

Equities drop as traders keep wary eye on Middle East crisis

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council discuss future strategy at Eng ..

1 hour ago
 TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus t ..

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

2 hours ago
 Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpract ..

Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpractices

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop t ..

Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business