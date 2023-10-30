Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Three ships namely, SSL Mumbai, Asia Inspire and Victoria Kosan, carrying Container, Palm oil and Chemicals,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile three more ships, AAI Evolution, Bellini and PVT Flora with Wheat, Gasoline and Chemicals are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during the sameperiod.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Amala and Rhapsody left the port on today morning, while three more ships, SSL Mumbai, Woohyun Sky and Indian Goodwill are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 81,402tonnes, comprising 78,916tonnes imports cargo and 2,486 tonnes export cargo carried in 33 Containers (0 TEUs Imports and 33 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Discovery and Nordic Basel & another ship, MSC Esthi carrying Wheat, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-PurposeTerminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today Monday,Meanwhile two more container ships, Maersk Atlanta and MSC Tainping are due to arrive AT Port Qasim on Tuesday.

