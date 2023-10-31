Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Shipping activity was reported at the port where three ships namely, MSC Esthi, Haj Mohamad, Victora Kosan and Nordic Basel scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday,

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Jemima, Hoanh Son Planet and Hafnia Prestige with Containers,Canola and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Indian Goodwill and MSC Esthileft the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Victora Kosan and Nordic Basel and Al-Danah are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 129,691tonnes, comprising 108,560tonnes imports cargo and 21,131tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,229 Containers (985 TEUs Imports and 1,244 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships,MSC Jemima, Chemroute Atlanta and Khairpur &three more ships,MSC Tianping, Maersk Atlanta and Kenzen carrying Containers, Chemicals, Mogas and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, FOTCO and PIBTrespectively on Tuesday,and gas carrier ‘Milha Ras Laffan’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

