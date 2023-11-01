Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity reported at the port where six ships namely, MSC Jemima, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Tianping, Chemroute Oasis, Khairpur and Kenzen, carrying Container, Chemicals, Mogas and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Shipping activity reported at the port where six ships namely, MSC Jemima, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Tianping, Chemroute Oasis, Khairpur and Kenzen, carrying Container, Chemicals, Mogas and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Sun Flower, Limbra and Europa Bay scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Jemima and Al-Danah are expected to sail today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 157,005 tonnes, comprising 130,161 tonnes imports cargo and 26,844 tonnes of export cargo carried in 5,100 Containers (3,600 TEUs Imports and 1,500 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, AAI Evolution, Milaha Ras Laffan, Europa Bay and Porto Leone & two more ships, Lisa and X-Press Bardsey carrying Wheat, LNG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 1st November, Meanwhile, three more container ships, Onyx-1, APL Southampton and MSC Donata are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

APP/msq