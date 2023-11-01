Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity reported at the port where six ships namely, MSC Jemima, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Tianping, Chemroute Oasis, Khairpur and Kenzen, carrying Container, Chemicals, Mogas and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Shipping activity reported at the port where six ships namely, MSC Jemima, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Tianping, Chemroute Oasis, Khairpur and Kenzen, carrying Container, Chemicals, Mogas and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Sun Flower, Limbra and Europa Bay scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Jemima and Al-Danah are expected to sail today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 157,005 tonnes, comprising 130,161 tonnes imports cargo and 26,844 tonnes of export cargo carried in 5,100 Containers (3,600 TEUs Imports and 1,500 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, AAI Evolution, Milaha Ras Laffan, Europa Bay and Porto Leone & two more ships, Lisa and X-Press Bardsey carrying Wheat, LNG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 1st November, Meanwhile, three more container ships, Onyx-1, APL Southampton and MSC Donata are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Porto Same Southampton Anchorage Atlanta Khairpur November Engro Wheat Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Gold price experiences decline by Rs1,200 per tola ..

Gold price experiences decline by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 FCCI ready to encouraging artists, artisans, stude ..

FCCI ready to encouraging artists, artisans, students: Dr Khurram Tariq

13 minutes ago
 PITB organizes session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organizes session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

5 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar mixed before Fed rate call

Stocks, dollar mixed before Fed rate call

5 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi expresses dissatisfaction with Zaka ..

Shahid Afridi expresses dissatisfaction with Zaka Ashraf in TV show

33 minutes ago
 ADGM welcomes Al Reem Island businesses to its com ..

ADGM welcomes Al Reem Island businesses to its community

36 minutes ago
King Charles III to attend COP28 conference in Dub ..

King Charles III to attend COP28 conference in Dubai: palace

5 minutes ago
 Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 20 ..

Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 2024

5 minutes ago
 WGS launches report 5 high-impact actions to achie ..

WGS launches report 5 high-impact actions to achieve carbon neutrality

1 hour ago
 Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 20 ..

Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Govt initiates nationwide operation to repatriate ..

Govt initiates nationwide operation to repatriate illegal foreign nationals

2 hours ago
 Rupee sheds Rs 1.17 against Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs 1.17 against Dollar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business