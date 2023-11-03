Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:43 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships namely, Big Breezy, MSC Donata, APL Southampton, Onyx, Nakhal Silver and PVT Flora, carrying Container, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile two more ships, Sea Bulk and Mandarin River carrying Sunflower and Rice also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during the same day.

A total of fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Donata and Milaha Ras Laffan left the Port on today morning, while seven more ships, APL Southampton, Onyx, Big Breezy, Khairpur, Porto Leone, Europa Bay and PVT Flora are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 146,557 tonnes, comprising 116,271 tonnes imports cargo and 30,286 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,114 Containers (1,420 TEUs Imports and 1,694 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Al Safat, Energy Achilles and Limra carrying Containers, Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on today, Meanwhile two more container ships, Olympia and Maersk Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

