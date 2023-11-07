Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Three ships namely, MSC Silvia, Maersk Boston and Hafnia Prestige, carrying Container and Gas oil,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Silvia, Adam and AAI Evolution left the Port on today morning, while two more ships, Maersk Boston and Haj Mohammad are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 119,486 tonnes, comprising 88,230 tonnes imports cargo and 31,256 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,781 Containers (2,217 TEUs Imports and 1,564 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are sixteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Sun Flower and Hoanh Son Planet & another ship, MSC Jemima scheduled to load/offload Rice, Canola Seed and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Wide Alpha and BaoNing Ling carrying Containers and Steel Coil are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Pittsburgh Boston Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

40 minutes ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

44 minutes ago
 Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

1 hour ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

2 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

5 hours ago
 UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

14 hours ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business