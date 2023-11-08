Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Four ships namely, MSC Jemima, Sun Flower, Hoanh Son Planet and SG Pigasus, scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Canola Seed and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile another bulk carrier ‘Pacific Pride’ also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port on same day.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier ‘Hania Prestige’ left the Port on today morning, while three more ships, Discovery, MSC Jemima and Wide Alpha are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 88,713 tonnes, comprising 61,911 tonnes imports cargo and 26,802 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,275 Containers (861 TEUs Imports and 1,414 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are fifteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Pan Fortune, Bellini and Pacific Pride & two more ships, Wide Alpha and Maersk Pittsburgh carrying Steel Coil, Gas oil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday, Meanwhile, three more container ships, CSL Manhattan, Singapore and Cosco America are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

APP/as/