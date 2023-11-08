Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Four ships namely, MSC Jemima, Sun Flower, Hoanh Son Planet and SG Pigasus, scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Canola Seed and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile another bulk carrier ‘Pacific Pride’ also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port on same day.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier ‘Hania Prestige’ left the Port on today morning, while three more ships, Discovery, MSC Jemima and Wide Alpha are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 88,713 tonnes, comprising 61,911 tonnes imports cargo and 26,802 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,275 Containers (861 TEUs Imports and 1,414 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are fifteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Pan Fortune, Bellini and Pacific Pride & two more ships, Wide Alpha and Maersk Pittsburgh carrying Steel Coil, Gas oil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday, Meanwhile, three more container ships, CSL Manhattan, Singapore and Cosco America are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Singapore Same Manhattan Pittsburgh Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

20 minutes ago
 Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

29 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

15 hours ago
SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

15 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

15 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

15 hours ago
 Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

15 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

15 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business