Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Five ships namely, Singapore, Cosco America, Mandarin River, Zekreet and Ullswater, scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, LNG and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘Maritime Nordic’ also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port on same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Bellini, Singapore, Cosco America and SG Pegasus left the Port on today morning, while another bulk cargo carrier ‘Pacific Pride’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 164,539 tonnes, comprising 137,683 tonnes imports cargo and 26,856 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,984 Containers (1,604 TEUs Imports and 1,380 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, APL California, Southern Wolf and Hafnia Excellence carrying Containers, Palm oil and Gas oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Friday, Meanwhile three more container ships, X-Press Salween, APL Antwerp and Maersk Pelepas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

