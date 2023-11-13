Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The shipping activity reported at the port where four ships namely, Clipper Fair, Silver Eleanor, Sea Bulk and Nikitis, scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel coil, Palm oil and Coal,berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Abyand Alberta also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Clipper Fair and Ioannis Theo are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 117,640 tonnes, comprising 91,906 tonnes imports cargo and 25,734 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,541 Containers (537 TEUs Imports and 1,004 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Ayati, Al-Berta and MSC Aby& two more ships, Kyparissia and Suape Express scheduled to load/offload Cement, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 13th November, Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Madeleine, MSC Nassu, Maersk Denver , CSL Manhattan and Milaha Ras laffan are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

