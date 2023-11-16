Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Three ships namely, CSL Manhattan, Clemens Schulte and Mineral Olympia carrying Containers and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, VTC Phoenix and Felicity to load Rice and Condensate also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, seven ships left the port on Thursday morning.

Cargo throughput of 125,367tonnes, comprising 70,630tonnes imports cargo and 54,737tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,239 Containers (1,430 TEUs Imports and 1,581 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrierLucky River is expected to take berth at MW-1 to load 15,000 tonnes of rice on Thursday.

APP/as/