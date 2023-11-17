Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Two ships namely, Lucky River and Maritime Nordic scheduled to load/offload Rice and Palm oil, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, five more ships to load/offload Rice, Cement, Wheat, LNG and Gas oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a bulk cargo carrier after loading 31,500 tonnes of cement left the port on Friday.

The cargo throughput of 56,355 tonnes, comprising 14,122 tonnes of import cargo and 42,233 tonnes of export cargo, was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 13ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Berg Jungfrau and Umm Bab & three more ships, Maersk Pelepas, Big Breezy and Limra carrying steel coil, LNG, Containers and LPG are expected to take berth at MW-2, PGPCL, QICT, and EVTL on Friday.

