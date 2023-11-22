Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships namely, carrying Containers, Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal and Sui Southern Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Seven ships namely, carrying Containers, Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal and Sui Southern Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and Gas oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Al-Dayyan and Blue Majesty left the port on Wednesday morning and six more ships are expected to sail on today afternoon.

The cargo throughput of 172,955 tonnes, comprising 118,288 tonnes of import cargo and 54,667 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,679 Containers (4,160 TEUs Imports and 2,519 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Abraham Schulte, CMB Chicago and Ceilo Di Houston & another ship Cap Andresa scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, PIBT, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday.

APP/sh