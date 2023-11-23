Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Shipping activity was reported at the port where two ships scheduled to load/ offload 40,770 tonnes of Cement and 59,170 tonnes Coal, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, carrying 56,607 tonnes Coal, 58,950 tonnes Wheat and 54,798tonnes Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker Al-Soor-II left the port on Thursday morning and another ship VTC Phoenix is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 149,937 tonnes, comprising 124,646 tonnes imports cargo and 25,291 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,531 Containers (956 TEUs Imports and 575 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Express Athens, New Fairy, Sggar Shakti and Ceilo Di Houston & another ship Canopus scheduled to load/offload Containers Rice, Coal, Gas oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL on Thursday.

While a chemicals carrier is due arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and gas carrier Milha Ras Laffan is due to arrive on Friday.

APP/sh