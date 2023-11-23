Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Shipping activity was reported at the port where two ships scheduled to load/ offload 40,770 tonnes of Cement and 59,170 tonnes Coal, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, carrying 56,607 tonnes Coal, 58,950 tonnes Wheat and 54,798tonnes Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker Al-Soor-II left the port on Thursday morning and another ship VTC Phoenix is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 149,937 tonnes, comprising 124,646 tonnes imports cargo and 25,291 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,531 Containers (956 TEUs Imports and 575 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Express Athens, New Fairy, Sggar Shakti and Ceilo Di Houston & another ship Canopus scheduled to load/offload Containers Rice, Coal, Gas oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL on Thursday.

While a chemicals carrier is due arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and gas carrier Milha Ras Laffan is due to arrive on Friday.

APP/sh

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Athens Same Phoenix Anchorage Houston Gas Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

6 minutes ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

19 minutes ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

52 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

2 hours ago
 US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

16 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

16 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

16 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business