Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Five ships scheduled to load/ offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Gas oil and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, scheduled to load/ offload Containers, Rice, Chemicals, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same period.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Saehan Intrasia and Express Athens left the port on Friday morning and two more ships CBM Chikako and Eleanna are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 144,270 tonnes, comprising 102,540 tonnes imports cargo and 41,730 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,773 Containers (1,326 TEUs Imports and 1,447 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Jemima, Anchor-18, Canopus, and Malha Ras Laffan carrying Containers, Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EVTL and EETL on Friday.

While two more container ships Lotus A and Xpress Salween are due arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, and three more ships, MSC Bremen, MSC Regina and Yasa Saturn with Containers and Coal are due to arrive on Sunday.

APP/sh