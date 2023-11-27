Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Shipping activity was reported at the port where two ships, Bum Shin and Theresa Schulte carrying Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, carrying Containers, Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same period.

A total of Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Doro and Maersk Chesapeake left the port on Monday morning and another ship Theresa Chesapeake is expected to sail on today after noon.

Cargo throughput of 62,535tonnes, comprising 25,809tonnes imports cargo and 36,726tonnes export cargo,including containerized cargo carried in 2,062 Containers (335 TEUs Imports and 1,727 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them fiveships, America, Ince Marmara, Ullswater, Yasa Saturn and Evridiki carrying Containers,Wheat, LPG Coal and Gas oil areex pected to take bert hsat QICT,FAP, EVTL, PIBT and FOTCO on Monday,while two more container ships Maersk Columbus and MSC Ellen are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

