Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Three ships, GCL Lazaro, Al-Dayyan and Ardmore Engineer carrying Caol, LNG and Gas oil, berthed at Bulk Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile another oil tanker Hafnia Tagus carrying 26,997 tonnes Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of eightships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel MSC Ellen left the port on Thursday morning and two more ships Ardmore Engineer and African Dove are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 187,374tonnes, comprising 139,491tonnes imports cargo and 47,883tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,636 Containers (391 TEUs Imports and 2,245 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, BD Pioneer, Hafnia Tagus and Seaspan Beacon & another ship Navios Lapis carrying scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday, , while a container vessel Big Breezy is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Ardmore Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

20 minutes ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

20 minutes ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

31 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

32 minutes ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

2 hours ago
POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

15 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business