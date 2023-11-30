Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Three ships, GCL Lazaro, Al-Dayyan and Ardmore Engineer carrying Caol, LNG and Gas oil, berthed at Bulk Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile another oil tanker Hafnia Tagus carrying 26,997 tonnes Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of eightships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel MSC Ellen left the port on Thursday morning and two more ships Ardmore Engineer and African Dove are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 187,374tonnes, comprising 139,491tonnes imports cargo and 47,883tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,636 Containers (391 TEUs Imports and 2,245 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, BD Pioneer, Hafnia Tagus and Seaspan Beacon & another ship Navios Lapis carrying scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday, , while a container vessel Big Breezy is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

