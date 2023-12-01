Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Three ships, BD Pioneer-1, Seaspan Beacon and Hafnia Tagus scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers and Gas oil, berthed at Multi-purpose Terminal, Container Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Damla, Big Breezy and Red Cosmos carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Friday morning.

A total of 08ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, container vessel Seaspan Beacon and edible oil carrier Bum Shin left the port on Friday morning and two more ships GCL Lazaro and Al-Dayyan are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 103,479tonnes, comprising 79,521 tonnes imports cargo and 23,958 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,861 Containers (857 TEUs Imports and 1,004 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Red Cosmos, Asia Inspire, Big Breezy and MSC Dalma & two more ships Navios Lapis and Suape Express carrying Coall, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT and QICT on Friday, while a container vessel CMA CGM Jacques Joseph is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

