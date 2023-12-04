Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Container vessel CMA CGM Nabucco berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Container vessel CMA CGM Nabucco berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Manticore and Um Al Amad scheduled to load Rice and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier Ondo left the port on Monday morning and three more ships Crina, Red Cosmos and Gold Trader are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 60,401 tonnes, comprising 52,736 tonnes imports cargo and 7,665 tonnes export cargo, was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out a bulk carrier Double Eagle & five more ships MSC Rania, Marathapous, Umm Amad, TBN and Al-Dafra scheduled to load /offload Cement, Containers, LNG, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at MW- 2 QICT, EETL, EVTL PIBT on Monday.

