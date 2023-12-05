Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Six ships, Double Eagle, Marathopolis, MSC Rania, CM ACGM Nabucco, Al-S Dhafra and Umm Al-Amad scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Coal, LPG and LNG, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal, Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Six ships, Double Eagle, Marathopolis, MSC Rania, CM ACGM Nabucco, Al-S Dhafra and Umm Al-Amad scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Coal, LPG and LNG, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal, Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, scheduled to load/offload Rice and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

Nineships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two container ships, MSC Rania and CMA CGM Nabuccoleft the port on Tuesday morning and two more ships Marathopolis and Horizon-I are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 142,292 tonnes, comprising 100,244 tonnes imports cargo and 42,048 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,601 Containers (2,731 TEUs Imports and 1,870 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Golden Denise, MSC Jemima and MSC Greenwich & three more ships, Maersk Chicago, Meratus Jayawijaya and Ardmore Cherokee carrying Chemicals, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and LCT on Tuesday.

