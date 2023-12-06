Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Five ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Greenwich, Maersk Chicago, Meratus Jayawijaya and Ardmore Cherokee Carrying Containers and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminaland Liquid Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, FMT Efes and Eget Bulker carrying Coko and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours .

Double Eagle, Marathopolis, MSC Rania, CM ACGM Nabucco, Al-SDhafra and Umm Al-AmadGolden Denise.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a chemicals carrier Horizon left the port on Wednesday morning and four more ships, Umm Al-Amad, Maersk Chicago, MSC Jemima and BP Poineer-1are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 211,200 tonnes, comprising 155,509 tonnes imports cargo and 55,691 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,605 Containers (4,428 TEUs Imports and 2,177 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Hai Phuong, Egret Bulker and Golden Denise &another ship Xpress Bardsey scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coke, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Wednesday.

