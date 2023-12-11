Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Two ships namely, Basrah and Chem-road Quest scheduled to load/offload Rice and Chemicals,berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Two ships namely, Basrah and Chem-road Quest scheduled to load/offload Rice and Chemicals,berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Stamina SW, Gaschem Warnow, DSI Drammen and El-Giznur CEBI scheduled to load/offload Rice, Cement, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Armonia GR’ left the Port on today morning and another ship Egret Bulker is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 54,456 tonnes, comprising 30,940 tonnes imports cargo and 23,516 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,087 Containers (164 TEUs Imports and 923 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, New Asoura and DSI Drammen & another ship, Kyparissia schedule to load/offload Cement, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, while another containers ship ‘MSC Jemima’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

