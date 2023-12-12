Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Kyparissia, Marlin Hera and DSI Drammen carrying Container, Mogas and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Three ships namely, Kyparissia, Marlin Hera and DSI Drammen carrying Container, Mogas and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, AgiosPorfyrios, Al-Deebal, MSC Jemima and MSC Mundra-VIII carrying Soya Bean Seed, LNG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Chem-road Quest, Majestic Noor and Kyparissia are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 90,861 tonnes, comprising 60,414 tonnes imports cargo and 30,447 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,730 Containers (720 TEUs Imports and 1,010 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, New Asoura, MSC Mundra-VIII, MSC Jemima, GaschemWarnow and Al-Deebal schedule to load/offload Cement, Containers, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday, while two more container ships, Wide Alpha and Maersk Seletar are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Drammen Anchorage Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PE ..

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO Chief

3 minutes ago
 Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

19 minutes ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

19 minutes ago
 US Consul General appreciates creative skills of G ..

US Consul General appreciates creative skills of GCWUF students

19 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo shares open higher

15 minutes ago
 RPO to hold online open court on 13th

RPO to hold online open court on 13th

19 minutes ago
Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased ve ..

Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased verdict about IIOJK

19 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

22 minutes ago
 BISP chairman vows zero tolerance for illegal dedu ..

BISP chairman vows zero tolerance for illegal deductions in Benazir Kafalat prog ..

22 minutes ago
 SBP decides to hold policy rate at 22 per cent  

SBP decides to hold policy rate at 22 per cent  

42 minutes ago
 KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal ..

KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal areas

22 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business