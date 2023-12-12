Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Kyparissia, Marlin Hera and DSI Drammen carrying Container, Mogas and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile four more ships, AgiosPorfyrios, Al-Deebal, MSC Jemima and MSC Mundra-VIII carrying Soya Bean Seed, LNG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Chem-road Quest, Majestic Noor and Kyparissia are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 90,861 tonnes, comprising 60,414 tonnes imports cargo and 30,447 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,730 Containers (720 TEUs Imports and 1,010 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, New Asoura, MSC Mundra-VIII, MSC Jemima, GaschemWarnow and Al-Deebal schedule to load/offload Cement, Containers, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday, while two more container ships, Wide Alpha and Maersk Seletar are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

