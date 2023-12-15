Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity reported at the Port where five ships namely, APL Qingdao, OBE Dinares, AgiosPorfyrios, Ensemble and Ullswater scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Soya bean Seed, Chemicals and LPG,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Terminal and Sui Southern Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Shipping activity reported at the Port where five ships namely, APL Qingdao, OBE Dinares, AgiosPorfyrios, Ensemble and Ullswater scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Soya bean Seed, Chemicals and LPG,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Terminal and Sui Southern Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Maersk Nyassa, Big Breezy, Stellar Rioni, Sakizaya Star and Epic Burano also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period to load/unload Container, Rice, Canola Seed and LPG respectively.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘APL Qingdao’ left the port on today morning and two more ships, Big Breezy and New Asoura are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 100,690 tonnes, comprising 22,986 tonnes imports cargo and 77,704 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,650 Containers (902 TEUs Imports and 1,748 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Kouros Queen, TCLC Luzhou and Big Breezy & three more ships, Mombasa Express, Stena Conductor and Lokoj schedule to load/offload Rice, Coal, Container, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at WM-2, PQEPT, QICT, LCT and PGPCL respectively on today, 15th December, while two more Container ships, APL Phoenix and Olympia are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 16th December, 2023.

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Luzhou Qingdao Mombasa Same Olympia Phoenix Anchorage December Engro Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Expansion of private educational institutions nati ..

Expansion of private educational institutions nationwide need of the time: Dr. A ..

1 minute ago
 Four get death sentence, life jail in double murde ..

Four get death sentence, life jail in double murder case

1 minute ago
 Applications invited for wheat production competit ..

Applications invited for wheat production competition

1 minute ago
 PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewel ..

PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewell to traditional processes:MD

14 minutes ago
 Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police e ..

Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police entry into premises of the dist ..

22 minutes ago
 Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aam ..

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aamir Jamal's six-fer on Test deb ..

59 minutes ago
PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, ..

PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, IPM

18 minutes ago
 Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to E ..

Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to Elevate Your Gameplay

1 hour ago
 HEC cricket team to participate in PCB Grade-I tou ..

HEC cricket team to participate in PCB Grade-I tournament

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post partners with Dayspring to launch gr ..

Pakistan Post partners with Dayspring to launch groundbreaking research journal

18 minutes ago
 BISP holds roundtable discussion on promoting part ..

BISP holds roundtable discussion on promoting partnerships with civil society or ..

18 minutes ago
 Air Arabia operates direct flights between Colombo ..

Air Arabia operates direct flights between Colombo, Abu Dhabi

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business