Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Shipping activity reported at the Port where five ships namely, APL Qingdao, OBE Dinares, AgiosPorfyrios, Ensemble and Ullswater scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Soya bean Seed, Chemicals and LPG,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Terminal and Sui Southern Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Maersk Nyassa, Big Breezy, Stellar Rioni, Sakizaya Star and Epic Burano also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period to load/unload Container, Rice, Canola Seed and LPG respectively.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘APL Qingdao’ left the port on today morning and two more ships, Big Breezy and New Asoura are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 100,690 tonnes, comprising 22,986 tonnes imports cargo and 77,704 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,650 Containers (902 TEUs Imports and 1,748 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Kouros Queen, TCLC Luzhou and Big Breezy & three more ships, Mombasa Express, Stena Conductor and Lokoj schedule to load/offload Rice, Coal, Container, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at WM-2, PQEPT, QICT, LCT and PGPCL respectively on today, 15th December, while two more Container ships, APL Phoenix and Olympia are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 16th December, 2023.

