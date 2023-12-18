Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Shipping activity reported at the Port where three ships namely, MSC Prelude V, Stamina SW and Serengeti scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Gas oil,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Clean Sanctuary and Kamome Victoria also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day to unload Petroleum Products respectively.

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Prelude V’ left the port on today morning and another ship ‘AgiosPorfyrios’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 51,084 tonnes, comprising 23,682 tonnes imports cargo and 27,402 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,114 Containers (151 TEUs Imports and 963 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them Edible oil carrier ‘Sakizaya Star’ & five more ships, MSC Pamela, Maersk Brooklyn, Al-Bida, Limra and Indigo Cefiro carrying Canola Seed, Container, LNG, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at FAP, QICT, EETL, SSGC and PIBT respectively on today,while two more Container ships, Maersk Kinloss and Northern Javelin are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 19th December, 2023.

