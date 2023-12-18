Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Shipping activity reported at the Port where three ships namely, MSC Prelude V, Stamina SW and Serengeti scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Gas oil,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Clean Sanctuary and Kamome Victoria also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day to unload Petroleum Products respectively.

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Prelude V’ left the port on today morning and another ship ‘AgiosPorfyrios’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 51,084 tonnes, comprising 23,682 tonnes imports cargo and 27,402 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,114 Containers (151 TEUs Imports and 963 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them Edible oil carrier ‘Sakizaya Star’ & five more ships, MSC Pamela, Maersk Brooklyn, Al-Bida, Limra and Indigo Cefiro carrying Canola Seed, Container, LNG, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at FAP, QICT, EETL, SSGC and PIBT respectively on today,while two more Container ships, Maersk Kinloss and Northern Javelin are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 19th December, 2023.

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Victoria Same Anchorage December Gas Sunday Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

1 hour ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

1 hour ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From Business