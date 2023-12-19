Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Six ships namely, MSC Pamela, Maersk Brooklyn, Northern Javelin, Sakizaya Star, Al-Bida and Indigo Cefiro carrying Container, Canola Seed, LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Limra and Ejnan also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to unload Petroleum Products respectively.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Pamela’ left the port on today morning and another containers ships ‘Maersk Brooklyn’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 135,884 tonnes, comprising 86,936 tonnes imports cargo and 48,948 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,843 Containers (1,033 TEUs Imports and 1,810 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Clean Sanctuary, Santa Valentina, Ejnan, and Limra & two more ships, Chem-Road Polaris and Maersk Kinloss scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Coal, LNG, LPG, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PQEPT, PGPCL, LCT and QICT respectively on today, while another Containers ship ‘Clemens Schulte’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

