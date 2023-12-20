Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Six ships namely, Maersk Kinloss, Clean Sanctuary, Chem-Road Polaris, Limra and Ejnan scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm oil, Coal, LPG and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Indigo Cefiro, Al-Bida, Limra, Stamina SW, Northern Javelin and Maersk Kinloss expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 260,533 tonnes, comprising 204,824 tonnes imports cargo and 55,709 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,780 Containers (3,080 TEUs Imports and 1,700 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a General Cargo ship ‘Elgiznur Cebi’ & two more ships, Celemens Schulte and Sheng Ping Hai scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at Mw-1, QICT and PIBT respectively on Wednesday, while two more Container ships, Seaspan Ganges and Spil Kartini are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

