Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Two ships namely, Clemens Schulte and ElgiznurCebi scheduled to load/offload Container and Cement, berthed at Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile two more three more ships, Nord Vanquish, Sparto and Sheng Ping Hai are also arrived at outer-anchorage on Thursday.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Clemens Schulte and Clean Sanctuary left the port on today morning and three more ships, Chemroad Polaris, Ejnan, Santa Valentina and Ejnanexpected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 162,992 tonnes, comprising 102,683 tonnes imports cargo and 60,309 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,216 Containers (429 TEUs Imports and 1,787 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Nord Vanquish, Kamome Victoria and Sheng Ping Hai& two more ships, Seaspan Ganges and SpilKartini carrying Palm oil, Gasoline and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PIBT and QICT respectively on Thursday, while three more Container ships, MSC Jemima, SSL Delhi and Santa Viola are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

APP/as/

