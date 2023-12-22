Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Shipping activity reported at the Port where five ships namely, Seaspan Ganges, SpilKartini, Nord Vanquish, Kamome Victoria and Sheng Ping Hai carrying Container, Edible oil, Gasoline and Coal,berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on 21st December.

Meanwhile three more ships, Sheng De Hai, Estia and Silver Eleaner also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to unload Coal and Edible oil respectively.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Seaspan Ganges and SpilKartini left the port on today morning and two more ships, Kouros Queen and Nord Vanquish are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 150,799 tonnes, comprising 106,260 tonnes imports cargo and 44,539 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,040 Containers (603 TEUs Imports and 1,437 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Nadeen, Silver Eleaner and Sheng De Hai& three more ships, Santa Viola, Chemroad Hawk and Golar Arctic scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal, Chemicals, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, PIBT, QICT, EVTL and EETL respectively on today,while three more Container ships, X-Press Salween, Meratus Jayakarta and MSC Singapore-IV are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

