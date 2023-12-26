Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, Msc Singapore, Al-Jalaa, Leena, Saehan Kostar and Lila Forntier scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Cement, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, General Cargo Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Jemima, Pacific Victory and Simaisma also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to load/unload Containers, Coal and LNG respectively.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Singapore’ left the Port on today morning on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 51,350 tonnes, comprising 27,049 tonnes imports cargo and 24,301 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,293 Containers (420 TEUs Imports and 873 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Jemima, Pacific Victory and Simaisma carrying Container, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT and EETL respectively on Tuesday.

APP/as/

