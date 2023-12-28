Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Shipping activity remained active at the port where three ships, Cap Andreas, Maersk Cabo Verde, Sparto and Isabella Kosan carrying Containers, Mogas and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile three more ships Epos, Velos Libra and Ejnanwith Coal, Canola and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 08ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three shipsMaersk Cabo Verde,Simaismaand Pacific Victory left the port on Thursday morning and two more shipsIsabella Kosan and Leena areexpected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 139,228tonnes, comprising 87,433tonnes imports cargo and 51,795tonnes export cargo,including containerized cargo carried in 2,653 Containers (733 TEUs Imports and 1,920 TEUs export)was handled at the port.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier Epos&another ship Vancour carrying Coal and Containers areexpected to take berthsat PIBT and QICTon Thursday, 28thDecember, while two more container ships Maersk Breezy and Mynyare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

