Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Two ships, Vancour and Epos carrying Containers and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships Myny and OM with Containers and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Friday morning.

A total of 06ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three shipsVancour, Queen Winand Isabella Kosanleft the port on Friday morning and two more shipsSparto and Stellar Rioniareexpected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 101,672tonnes, comprising 91,149tonnes imports cargo and 10,523tonnes export cargo,including containerized cargo carried in 480 Containers (152 TEUs Imports and 328 TEUs export)was handled at the port.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Ejnan, OM, Neutron Sund, Velos Libra and Myny&two more shipsBig Breezy and African Parrot carrying LNG, LPG, Gas oil, Canola seeds, Containers and Coalareexpected to take berthsat PGPCL, SSGC, FOTCO, FAP, QICT and PIBTon Friday, and three more container ships Maersk Nyassa, Olympia and APL Charleston are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 30thDecemberwhile three more ships, MSC United, MSC Diego and Al-Bidda carrying Containers and LNG are due to arrive on Sunday.

