Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 05:22 PM

Shipping activity reported at the Port where seven ships namely, MSC Diego, MSC United-VIII, Ocean Graciuos, Leila Confidence, Sunary, Al-Bidda and Ullswater scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Sui Southern Terminal respectively on Sunday

Meanwhile two more ships, Turan-C and Luna Rossa also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to load/unload Rice and Wheat respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Turan-C and Luna Rossa also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to load/unload Rice and Wheat respectively.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC United-VIII’ left the port on today morning and four more ships, MSC Diego, African Hornbill, Velos Libra and Sunary are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 203,776 tonnes, comprising 150,991 tonnes imports cargo and 52,785 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,589 Containers (1,969 TEUs Imports and 2,620 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Jemma, Luna Rossa and IVS Crimson Creek carrying Container, Wheat and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP and PIBT respectively on today.

While two more Container ships, Maersk Kensington and MSC Archimidis are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

